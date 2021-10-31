Azerbaijan confirms 2,261 more COVID-19 cases, 1,805 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,261 new COVID-19 cases, 1,805 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 531,370 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 494,179 of them have recovered, and 7,074 people have died. Currently, 30,117 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,697 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,195,536 tests have been conducted so far.