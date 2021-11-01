Management of Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with First Vice President of the Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group, Gianni Bardazzi, and Head of KT-Kinetics Technology (branch office of Maire Tecnimont Group in Azerbaijan), Niccolo Heilpern.

Elmar Gasimov expressed satisfaction with the meeting with the guests at BHOS and told them about the successful cooperation between the university and Maire Tecnimont Group. The rector noted that thanks to this cooperation, BHOS students have the opportunity to participate in internship programs organized by the company. He said that BHOS has developed a training program on alternative energy sources and invited Maire Tecnimont Group to support the university in this direction.

The representative of Maire Tecnimont Group, in turn, stressed the importance of cooperation with BHOS. He lauded the rector's proposal and said that he is ready to conduct lectures with BHOS students on this topic. Speaking about the expansion of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and Maire Tecnimont Group, Gianni Bardazzi emphasized that thanks to this successful cooperation, 12 BHOS graduates are working in various positions at Kinetics Technology.

The meeting discussed the importance of switching to renewable energy sources, as well as issues related to the use of digitalization in this area, transformation to "green chemistry", teaching students new technologies. The sides also exchanged views on holding joint seminars with the relevant Italian university.