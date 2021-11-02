Nar’s 4G users continue to surge

Aiming to provide its subscribers with uninterrupted and broadband internet connection, Nar has seen 23% growth in the number of 4G users in the first 9 months of 2021. The launch of desired and beneficial offers for each subscriber group, the installation of new base stations in Baku and the regions, as well as continuous optimization of the network lie at the bottom of this increase. It is worth noting that 62% of 4G users are in the capital, whereas 38% in the regions.

Thus, Nar's 4G users can enjoy various data packs on favorable terms, and choose FULL packages that combine all-net calls, plenty of data and bonuses. Notably, Nar network covers 99.9% of the country's population and 90% of the country's territory with more than 8,780 base stations.