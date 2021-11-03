Citizens can get fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

The revaccination against COVID-19 (the fourth dose of the vaccine) has not yet been used in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the Disease Prevention and Control Department of Azerbaijan’s Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said, Trend reports.

Garayeva was commenting on the issue of revaccination from COVID-19.

“But there are no contraindications in connection with revaccination and citizens can voluntarily get the fourth dose of the vaccine,” the head of the department said.

Garayeva said that it is strictly recommended in Azerbaijan to get the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on the 28th day after the first dose.

The head of the department said that the conditions are created for citizens who, for one reason or another, have not received the second dose of the vaccine, to be fully vaccinated within 56 days (according to the manufacturer's recommendation).

Garayeva stressed that the third dose of the vaccine is intensifying.

"If a person is infected with COVID-19 six months after vaccination, the body's resistance may weaken and to strengthen it, it is recommended to get the third dose of the vaccine,” the head of the department added. “Citizens can do this by registering on the website www.randevu.its.gov.az ."