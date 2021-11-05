Azerbaijani Karabakh football club reaches the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

Trend:

Football club "Karabakh" reached the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

This became possible thanks to a draw in the fourth round match between the Swiss “Basel” and the Cypriot “Omonia”.

"Karabakh", which is now in first place with 10 points, has become out of reach for "Omonia" (2 points) and "Kairat" (1 point). Together with the representative of Azerbaijan, Basel entered the next round with 8 points.

Thus, "Karabakh" became the first Azerbaijani club to leave the group stage in European competitions.

Earlier, the representative of Agdam defeated "Kairat" in Kazakhstan with a score of 2:1.