Baku to organize musical fireworks dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
The musical fireworks will be organized in Baku on November 8 dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Trend reports on Nov. 7.
The fireworks will start at 21:10 (GMT+4) on Seaside Boulevard and the music of famous Azerbaijani composers will be performed.
November 8 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day in accordance with the order "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan holds meeting on results of work of state commission on elimination of consequences of Armenia’s aggression (PHOTO)
Georgia's ombudsman: Saakashvili was receiving small amounts of juices and purees for medical purposes
Topics discussed at Global Baku Forum to help solving problems - head of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Training held for participants of VII national knowledge contest "Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president