Baku to organize musical fireworks dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

The musical fireworks will be organized in Baku on November 8 dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Trend reports on Nov. 7.

The fireworks will start at 21:10 (GMT+4) on Seaside Boulevard and the music of famous Azerbaijani composers will be performed.

November 8 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day in accordance with the order "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.