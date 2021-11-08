Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan reveals forecasts for oil production in 2025
Azerbaijan outlines priorities of its socio-economic development for 2022-2025
Southern Gas Corridor reduces dependence on dominant supplier of Southern Europe – Polish ministry
Musical fireworks dedicated to Victory Day held in Shusha (VIDEO) Society 21:37
Musical firework dedicated to Victory Day takes place in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21:32
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:30
Lebanon keen to establish "best ties" with Saudi Arabia: president World 20:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19:29
Azerbaijan confirms 1,310 more COVID-19 cases, 1,445 recoveries Society 19:25
Pakistan, local Taliban agree on a complete ceasefire - information minister World 19:15
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan with Victory Day Politics 18:09
Abu Dhabi bourse outperforms Gulf bourses, at record high Arab World 18:00
Russia ready to work with Germany’s new government - envoy Russia 17:57
Azerbaijan reveals forecasts for oil production in 2025 Oil&Gas 17:36
When I was first elected, I said we would take back our historical lands from enemy at any cost - President Aliyev Politics 17:09
If we depended on any other power, they would never allowed us to fulfill this glorious mission - President Aliyev Politics 17:06
COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia not mandatory – PM Georgia 17:02
Galt & Taggart shares data on Georgia’s inflation rate Georgia 16:48
Monument to Nizami Ganjavi will be erected in Minsk Politics 16:46
GUAM SecGen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:29
Georgia has very high potential for economic growth – analyst Georgia 16:20
Fuzuli International Airport to strengthen presence of Azerbaijan in int'l markets - Peter Tase Politics 16:19
Opening of Fuzuli airport - turning point in Azerbaijan's role in region, US analyst says Politics 16:16
Ajit Doval holds strategic dialogue with France, agrees to strengthen defence & security ties Other News 16:06
Azerbaijan outlines priorities of its socio-economic development for 2022-2025 Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan liberated its lands thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's political wisdom - Latvian ex-president Politics 16:00
Government orders 1 crore doses of Zydus vaccine, to take call on use for kids Other News 15:53
Restoration of transport communications and economic activity in South Caucasus should lay groundwork for lasting peace in region - Lukashenko Politics 15:46
India condemns assassination attempt on Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Other News 15:42
51 km: India's longest drone flight conducted in Har Other News 15:38
Belarusian president calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:38
Georgia to introduce COVID-19 passports – PM Georgia 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant trees on Jidir Duzu, restoration of Topkhana forest in Shusha launched (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:16
Ariana Airlines to resume flights between Afghanistan and Dubai Other News 15:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 15:07
Gas price in Europe surpasses $960 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens Europe 15:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8 Society 15:05
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:02
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Victory march on Instagram (PHOTO) Politics 15:00
Kazakhstan reports decrease in monthly housing purchases Business 14:59
Georgia to see double-digit economic growth – PM Georgia 14:51
Work on possible meeting between Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM continues - spokesperson Politics 14:50
Armenia threatened us with renewed occupation, someone had to teach them a lesson - President Aliyev Politics 14:39
Turkey shares Azerbaijan's Victory joy - speaker of Turkish parliament Politics 14:37
Turkish MoD shares post dedicated to Victory Day of Azerbaijan Politics 14:36
Iranian embassy shares post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 14:35
Turkey's solidarity with Azerbaijan to remain eternal - MFA Politics 14:33
Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook Europe 14:30
We managed to convey realities of Karabakh and Armenian atrocities related to occupation to world community - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:24
From now on, we will live forever in Karabakh and Zangazur - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:16
Second Karabakh war is bright page in our glorious history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:12
Armenia will live forever with mark of defeated nation and state - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:12
We shown whole world that we are great nation - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:10
Azerbaijani president: Armenia invented myths about 'invincible army', so where is this army now? Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan celebrating Victory Day in Shusha, on Jidir Duzu today - President Aliyev Politics 14:00
Iran discloses data on manufacturing of certain household appliances Business 13:59
Amount of launched industrial enterprises in Iran growing Business 13:59
Iran records increase in exports via customs of Qom Province Business 13:56
I congratulate people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
Volume of water in Iran's dams declining Oil&Gas 13:53
Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale US 13:47
Russia detects 39,400 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev brough victory to Azerbaijan and peace to entire region - Turkish president's chief adviser Politics 13:15
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Jidir Duzu on her Instagram page (PHOTOS) Politics 12:56
Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on victory in second Karabakh war Politics 12:55
Georgia's microfinance organizations boost issuing of loans Georgia 12:46
Istanbul greeting Azerbaijan on liberating Karabakh from occupation - creator of "Bayraktar" UAVs Society 12:44
Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Iran eyes decline in cargo movements in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 12:35
Iran shares data on manufacturing of mining products Business 12:35
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 12:32
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yazd Shahid Sadooghi International Airport up Transport 12:31
Turkish FM shares post on occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 12:24
President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev makes speech in front of servicemen in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:20
'Iron Fist' expedition to Zafar peak in Azerbaijan's Guba region organized (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:20
Russian special operations forces to hold drills in Tajikistan in November Russia 11:52
Mehteran Union of Turkey performs at concert on occasion of Victory Day in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:52
International passenger transportation via Iran's airports increases Transport 11:42
Iranian currency rates for November 8 Finance 11:28
UAE says insufficient investments can cause oil, gas price hikes Arab World 11:25
Iran increases car manufacturing Business 11:18
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8 Georgia 11:14
Trend TV presents: Shusha - the apogee of victory (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 11:08
«Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» renews and enriches variety of organic and gluten-free products’ collections (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:00
Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to normalize South Caucasus - Richard Hoagland Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan talks weekly dynamics on prices for socially significant food products Kazakhstan 10:59
Southern Gas Corridor reduces dependence on dominant supplier of Southern Europe – Polish ministry Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani MP Konul Nurullayeva writes about Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh in Croatian press Politics 10:46
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:34
SOCAR to increase STAR Refinery’s production capacity Oil&Gas 10:25
State Security Service of Azerbaijan releases footage dedicated to Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Victory march and flash mob held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:01
Thanksgiving prayer performed at Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise Georgia 09:49
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage "Dear Shusha, we are back!" (VIDEO) Politics 09:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price Oil&Gas 09:35
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender Tenders 09:25
Iran talks constructive co-op regarding its policy on Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 09:21
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions Uzbekistan 09:19
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:16
Activity in Iran’s Qeshm port booming Transport 09:10
