Azerbaijan national football team faces Luxembourg team

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Within the qualifying round of the Football World Cup 2022, a match has started between the Azerbaijani national football team and the Luxembourg team, Trend reports.

A referee team from Austria has been appointed for the match, which is taking place at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Shahruddin Magomedaliyev, Gara Garayev, Azer Salahli, Bahlul Mustafazade, Maxim Medvedev, Emin Mahmudov, Mahir Emreli, Ramil Sheydayev, Tellur Mutallimov, Anton Krivotsyuk and Philip Ozobich entered the starting lineup of the Azerbaijani national team.

Ralph Sean, Maxime Chanot, Christopher Martins, Danel Sinani, Jerson Rodriguez, Yandro Borges, Dirk Carlson, Olivier Thiel, Leandro Barreiro, Mika Pinto and Laurent Jans entered the field for the Luxembourg national team.

In Group A, where our team is located, the Serbian team takes the first place with 17 points. The top three are Portugal (16 points) and Luxembourg (6 points). Ireland is in fourth place with 5 points, while Azerbaijan is in last place with one point.