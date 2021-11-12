Nar continues its social projects to support Karabakh war particiants

As a continuation of "Long live, Azerbaijan!" communications, Nar continues its social projects to support the participants of the Karabakh war. Thus, the mobile operator, in cooperation with the "Build your future" project, has undertaken to cover the training costs for university admission of 10 schoolchildren from the families Karabakh War veterans. The project is aimed to make education more accessible for these young people and contribute to their successful future.

"Build your future!" identifies 11th grade students in need of training courses and organizes various trainings, trips and events for them throughout the year, preparation, psychological support and personal development. “Build Your Future!” has been operating since 2014 with the support of the Ministry of Education and sponsorship of a number of companies. The main goal of the project is to support young people from low-income families with high knowledge and skills to succeed in life.

It should be noted that prior to this, Nar together with NSU has launched a scholarship program to support the students from martyrs’ families. To learn more about the social projects of Nar and its CSR strategy, please, visit nar.az.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.