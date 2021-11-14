Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Some 30,231 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,192 citizens, the second one 7,178 citizens and the booster dose - 18,861.

Totally, up until now, 10,092,423 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,022,350 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,480,614 people - the second dose and 589,459 people booster dose.