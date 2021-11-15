Azerbaijan shares update on mine clearance work in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has released a new report on the results of work in its territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], over the past week (November 8-13), Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, 63.6 hectares of the liberated territories were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

In particular, 57 anti-personnel mines and 56 anti-tank mines, as well as 20 unexploded munitions were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

Overall, since November 10, 2020 [when trilateral statement was signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on ending the war] to October 31, 2021, 10,200 antipersonnel mines, 4,329 anti-tank mines and 12,436 unexploded munitions were detected in the mentioned districts.

As to date, 5,944 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.