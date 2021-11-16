Orientation Program is being conducted for students who entered Baku Higher Oil School this year (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is conducting an Orientation Program for students who entered the university in the 2021/2022 academic year. Within the framework of the program, a meeting was organized between preparatory course students and their parents, on the one hand, and BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and employees of various departments of the university, on the other.

The meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the Shehids of the Patriotic War. Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov congratulated the students who entered the preparatory course (Foundation) this year and their parents.

“The most educated, knowledgeable, qualified young people who have won victories in international and national Olympiads, graduated from high school with a gold medal and a certificate of excellence choose BHOS. Our students are the intellectual soldiers of Azerbaijan. Baku Higher Oil School has been remembered for the highest performance in 10 years of its existence. This year, our university set a record in the history of Azerbaijani education. 33 out of 102 young people who were awarded a Presidential Scholarship this year by the order of President Ilham Aliyev are BHOS students. Our students achieved this result through hard work, studying day and night. By becoming a BHOS student, you have already achieved your first success in your life. This success will always accompany you. For the first time in Azerbaijan, BHOS students will represent our country at the prestigious NASA competition. This success makes us happy and proud."

Then the rector presented student cards to the preparatory course students. As part of the Orientation Program, presentations were made on social media activity and BHOS, including the educational process, organization and conduct of exams, internal disciplinary rules, rules for filing electronic appeals, use of email addresses and turnstiles, and biometric registration.

The students were also provided with detailed information on the rules of using the library, occupational safety and health, rules of conduct in the library, residential and sports complexes, participation in sports clubs.

During the meeting, Leyla Firudinbeyli, who graduated with honors from Baku Higher Oil School with a degree in Chemical Engineering and now holds a responsible position in one of the most famous companies in the world - McKinsey & Company, shared her memories of student years and her success story.

Lala Ismayilzade, Chairman of the BHOS Student Youth Organization, Nigar Nagiyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Student Trade Union Committee, Taliya Mammadkhasanzade, representative of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Asiman Khamzaev, representative of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), Ruslan Alguliyev, Chairman of the Animal Care Сlub, Nihad Habizade, Captain of the NASA team, made presentations about the organizations and clubs they represent.

During the meeting, the rector answered questions from students and parents. Manzura Agakishiyeva and Vafa Veliyeva spoke on behalf of the parents.

Following the meeting, the students and parents took a tour of the university campus.