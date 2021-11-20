World Championship in Baku: Belarusian athletes takes first place in synchronized jumping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Athletes from Belarus Andrei Builov and Oleg Rabtsau with a score of 52.930 points won the gold medal of the 35th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku in the men's synchronized jumping program, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by gymnasts Fabian Vogel and Matthias Fleiderer, representing Germany (52.290 points), bronze by the French Joshua Farox and Pierre Gouzou (52.050 points).

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.