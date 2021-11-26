Second day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The second day of the 28th World Age Group Competitions in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

During the morning and afternoon sessions, within the framework of the second day of competition, qualifications will be held in acrobatic jumping among athletes in the age category 17-21 years old, double mini-trampoline jumping (11-12 years old), individual jumps (15-16 years old) and synchronized jumping on a trampoline (13-14 years old). During the evening session, the final competitions under these programs will take place, according to the results of which the winners and prize-winners of the second day of the competition will be determined.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.