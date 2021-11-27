Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
Trend:
Some 33,190 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,381 citizens, the second one 5,805 citizens and the booster dose – 23,554.
Totally, up until now, 10,460,120 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,071,264 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,555,457 people - the second dose and 833,399 people booster dose.
