Hungary launches Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programm

The Embassy of Hungary kindly informs all interested students that the Government of Hungary has launched the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programme for the academic year 2022/2023, in which 200 students from Azerbaijan can study in Hungary.

The applicants can find detailed information on the website: https://stipendiumhungaricum.hu/

The scholarship will cover the following provisions: exemption from the payment of tuition fee, a monthly stipend according to the relevant Hungarian legislation, dormitory place, or a monthly contribution of HUF 40.000 to accommodation costs for the whole duration of the scholarship period and health care services according to the relevant Hungarian legislation and supplementary medical insurance.

Application will not be considered if the applicant was born after 31 August 2004 (= applicants under 18 years old as of 31 August 2022) except applicants applying for Dance study programmes.

Applicants can submit applications only online on the website: https://stipendiumhungaricum.hu/apply/ till 15th January 2022.

Please note, that in the programme only those students or applicants can take part whose applications are supported by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the Eligible Sending Partner. So the applicants have to submit the applications online to the Ministry at the same time https://htp.edu.az/az/news/139#.YaX0JtBByUl