Azerbaijan confirms 1,795 more COVID-19 cases, 1,967 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 1,967 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 590,113 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 556,716 of them have recovered, and 7,884 people have died. Currently, 25,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,565 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,551,849 tests have been conducted so far.
