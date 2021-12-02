Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes restoration of Catholic Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 10:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has completed work on the repair and restoration of the Catholic Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku, the foundation told Trend on Dec. 2.

According to the information, the roof of the church has been overhauled. Its waterproofing has also been provided.

The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary was built in Baku in 1912. After the Bolsheviks came to power, in 1934, the church, like several other religious monuments, was destroyed. After the restoration of independence by Azerbaijan, at the direction of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, a territory was allocated in Baku for the construction of a new church.

The Catholic Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary was commissioned in March 2008.

Within the framework of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Roman Catholic religious community, in September 2008, the glass of the suspended ceiling of the Catholic Church was replaced with artistically decorated glass on religious themes, made in the technique of classical stained glass. A ceramic panel was also installed on the facade of the church.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Roman Catholic religious community, in addition to developing cooperation in established areas, implementing projects in the field of restoration, supporting social facilities and religious facilities, provides for activities aimed at the ethnocultural development of peoples, living in Azerbaijan.