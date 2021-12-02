Peace can only be achieved through dialogue - International Dialogue Center (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 12:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Peace can only be achieved through dialogue, Deputy Secretary General of KAICIID (King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue) Elham Alshejni said at Peace4Culture Partners Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

"If we want peace, we must go towards specific goals. And this is possible only through multilateral cooperation. We must not forget that we need peace to preserve culture," Alshejni stressed.

The event, which is jointly organized by the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ISESCO, ADA University and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.