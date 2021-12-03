Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani soldier neutralized – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

A man of Armenian origin who attacked an Azerbaijani soldier has been neutralized, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“A person of Armenian origin attacked an Azerbaijani soldier on duty at one of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Khojavend district on December 3 at about 13:00 (GMT+4),” the message said. “That person attempted to seize the weapon.”

According to the message, a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army opened fire in the air, acted in self-defense and killed the provocateur who attacked him.

The management of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the incident. The fact is under investigation.