Azerbaijan gives update on mine clearance work in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a report on the results of work in the liberated territories from November 29 to December 4, Trend reports referring to ANAMA.

According to ANAMA, three anti-personnel and 27 anti-tank mines, as well as 19 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

The report said some 70 hectares were cleared during the reporting period.