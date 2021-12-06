Azerbaijan gives update on mine clearance work in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a report on the results of work in the liberated territories from November 29 to December 4, Trend reports referring to ANAMA.
According to ANAMA, three anti-personnel and 27 anti-tank mines, as well as 19 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.
The report said some 70 hectares were cleared during the reporting period.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly built Culture House in Gonagkand
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school No1 in Guba
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex
Azerbaijan provides with insurance payments heirs of martyrs, soldiers wounded due to Armenian provocation on Nov. 16
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister
Participants of Second Karabakh war, families of martyrs living, working in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to be provided with benefits
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO)
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva