Azerbaijan shares data on number of freed convicts as part of act of amnesty (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 1,921 convicts were released in Azerbaijan as part of the act of amnesty, Elnur Musayev, head of the Department for Non-Criminal Prosecution of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on the fulfillment of the decision on the announcement of an act of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day by the prosecution structures, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

Musayev said that 3,448 of them are men and 228 are women.

The Azerbaijani parliament adopted a bill declaring an amnesty due to Victory Day on November 5. The decision entered into force from the date of its adoption.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.