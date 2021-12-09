Turkish generals on visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:36)

The delegation, consisting of the heads of funds operating under the Turkish Armed Forces, is on a visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the YASHAT Foundation, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The delegation includes the head of the Mehmetcik Foundation, lieutenant general in reserve Engin Durak, head of the Elele Foundation, lieutenant general in reserve Taci Kurul, head of the Egitim Foundation, lieutenant general in reserve Kemal Korkmaz and head of the Dayanısma Foundation, Colonel Mustafa Dundar.

The guests visited the graves of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the Martyrs' Alley and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial. The memory of the martyrs was revered.

Then the delegation met with the chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev. The guests were informed about the establishment of the YASAT Foundation, its goals, and measures.

The delegation was also informed about the Foundation's support for addressing the appeals of the families of martyrs and war veterans. The development of cooperation between the YASAT Foundation and funds under the Turkish Armed Forces was also discussed.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the activity of ASAN Service, the E-Gov Development Center, INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, as well as the ABAD ethno-boutique in Icherisheher.

The guests received memorable gifts.