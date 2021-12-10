Azerbaijan establishing procedure for spread of secret audio, visual information

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The procedure for the spread of secret audio and (or) visual information is established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 10 citing a bill "On media".

According to the bill, it’s allowed to use or spread the secret audio and video recordings and photographs if:

- person, about whom the secret audio and video recordings, photographs were made, gave consent for their use or spread, and the necessary measures have been taken to protect the rights and freedoms of another person (persons) established by the Constitution of Azerbaijan;

- the materials are shown by a court decision.

It’s prohibited to use and spread secret audio and video recordings, photographs, in violation of the requirements of the "Law On Media".