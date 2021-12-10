Azerbaijan confirms 1,109 more COVID-19 cases, 1,946 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 602,137 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 573,034 of them have recovered, and 8,055 people have died. Currently, 21,048 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,532 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,655,385 tests have been conducted so far.