Azerbaijan to resume activities of facilities providing bath services
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
The activities of facilities providing bath services will resume in Azerbaijan from December 13, 2021, Trend reports with reference to a new decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Will be updated
