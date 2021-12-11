Azerbaijan’s employees of state departments, services must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
All employees of state departments and the service sector in Azerbaijan must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus from February 1, 2022, Trend reports citing the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Will be updated
