Azerbaijan to resume activities of facilities providing bath services (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

The activities of facilities providing bath services will resume in Azerbaijan from December 13, 2021, Trend reports with reference to a new decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, the services of facilities providing bathing services can only be used by citizens who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, except for persons under the age of 18, or those, who have a document confirming the presence of immunity after recovering from the coronavirus or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination.