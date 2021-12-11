Azerbaijan determines procedure for New Year's events in catering facilities (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 11:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

The procedure for holding New Year's events in catering facilities has been determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 11 referring to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, the events must be organized in accordance with the following rules, requirements, and methodological guidelines:

1) the total number of guests shouldn’t exceed 150 people, the capacity of the hall should be determined given the area of ​​the event venue;

2) all guests over 18 years old who take part in the festive event must be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have proof of immunity after recovering from coronavirus, or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination. The use of personal protective equipment for the respiratory tract isn’t required in this case;

3) use of personal protective equipment (medical masks, gloves, and others) by service personnel (except musicians) at the event is mandatory;

4) owner of the premises or facility where the event is held must record data on the halls functioning within this facility, their capacity, and working personnel (including temporarily hired employees), as well as on the start time and the end of the event (no later than 02:00), as well as the number of guests no later than five days before the date of the event in the icaze.e-gov.az portal.

Holding festive events in violation of these requirements is prohibited.

It is noted that catering facilities will be open until 02:00 on January 1, 2022.