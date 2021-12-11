Azerbaijan confirms 1,117 more COVID-19 cases, 1,581 recoveries

Society 11 December 2021 18:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 1,117 more COVID-19 cases, 1,581 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,117 new COVID-19 cases, 1,581 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 603,254 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 574,615 of them have recovered, and 8,070 people have died. Currently, 20,569 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,081 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,666,466 tests have been conducted so far.

