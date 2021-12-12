Azerbaijan confirms 1,226 more COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Azerbaijan has detected 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 604,480 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 576,264 of them have recovered, and 8,088 people have died. Currently, 20,128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,280 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,677,746 tests have been conducted so far.