Azerbaijan confirms 1,226 more COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 604,480 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 576,264 of them have recovered, and 8,088 people have died. Currently, 20,128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,280 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,677,746 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on Instagram (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia
Azerbaijan faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from first days of independence - president's aide