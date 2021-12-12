Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

Some 24,600 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 12,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,747 citizens, the second one 3,548 citizens and the booster dose – 18,305.

Totally, up until now, 10,894,072 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,120,573 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,617,224 people - the second dose and 1,156,275 people booster dose.