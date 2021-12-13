High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
High expectations have been placed on the new draft law "on Media", Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.
According to Karimli, the bill has been prepared to bring the development of media in line with modern requirements.
"The new bill will play an important role in eliminating a number of shortcomings that exist today in the field of media. It provides all the details, from raising the level of professionalism of journalists to solving their social problems. One of the main issues is associated with the presence of so-called "random" journalists and media outlets in this area today. The new bill covers these issues as well," he said.
