Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Azerbaijan has detected 518 new COVID-19 cases, 871 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 604,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 577,135 of them have recovered, and 8,104 people have died. Currently, 19,759 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,510 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,683,256 tests have been conducted so far.