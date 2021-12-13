Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Eight people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to two citizens, the second one four citizens and the booster dose – two.

Totally, up until now, 10,894,080 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,120,575 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,617,228 people - the second dose and 1,156,277 people booster dose.