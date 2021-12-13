Karabakh region development can give great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development – British company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

The development of the Karabakh region can give a great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development as a whole, Ali Mangera, director of UK’s Mangera Yvars Architects company, said during a round table on "Projects for the restoration of cultural heritage monuments in the liberated Azerbaijani territories: goals, problems, features, prospects for the future" organized at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

“I am aware of the history of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh region,” Mangera said. “The development of the Karabakh region can give a great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development as a whole. It is important to return young people to the Karabakh region.”

The director of the company added that by implementing the projects in this territory, Azerbaijan can demonstrate to the world the importance of ensuring environmental sustainability.

“Karabakh region is the cradle of culture,” Mangera added. “It is of great economic importance and is also an important region for the development of tourism.”

“We have witnessed terrible destruction in the Karabakh region,” the director of the company added. “Now we think how to restore the buildings and monuments there.”