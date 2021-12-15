Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

Some 31,356 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,520 citizens, the second one 4,286 citizens and the booster dose – 23,550.

Totally, up until now, 10,960,235 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,128,454 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,626,667 people - the second dose and 1,205,114 people booster dose.