Azerbaijan confirms 1,156 more COVID-19 cases, 1,739 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,156 new COVID-19 cases, 1,739 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 607,076 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 580,495 of them have recovered, and 8,137 people have died. Currently, 18,444 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,848 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,706,189 tests have been conducted so far.