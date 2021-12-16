Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Trend:
Some 30,303 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 16,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,335 citizens, the second one 4,126 citizens and the booster dose – 22,842.
Totally, up until now, 10,990,538 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,131,789 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,630,793 people - the second dose and 1,227,956 people booster dose.
