Azerbaijan reveals increase of salaries in number of spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the salaries increase of workers in a number of spheres, Trend reports.

According to the order, from January 1, 2022, the minimum wage is set at 300 manat ($176.52).

The salaries of persons working in the following areas and institutions, from January 1, will increase by an average of 20 percent:

- Presidium and apparatus of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, apparatus of the Ganja branch;

- Heydar Aliyev Center;

- National Encyclopedia of Azerbaijan Research Center;

- Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan;

- State archives and their branches, district (city) state archives;

- A permanent working group of the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking;

- Baku International Center for Multiculturalism;

- Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Office of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture;

- Financial Research and Education Center under the Ministry of Finance;

- Scientific and Methodological Center for Culture and Professional Development of the Ministry of Culture;

- State Film Fund of the Ministry of Culture;

- Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, subordinate to the Ministry of Culture;

- Staff of the National Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Defense Industry;

- Center for Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy and Forensic Psychiatric Examination of the Ministry of Health;

- Territorial Financial Settlement Center of the Ministry of Education;

- National Culinary Center of the State Agency for Tourism;

- The Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values ​​under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations;

- Department of preschool educational institutions and orphanages in the city of Baku under the Executive Power of the city of Baku;

- Centralized accounting under the executive authorities.

Two other orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev raised the salaries of 165,000 education workers. With the aim of increasing, annual additional funds in the amount of 273 million manat ($160.6 million) are envisaged.

For employees of state educational institutions:

- Monthly salary of teachers who have passed the knowledge and skills diagnostics (20 percent increase on average);

- Monthly official salaries of directors and deputy directors of educational institutions (20 percent increase on average);

- Monthly official salaries of managers of pre-conscription youth training (40 percent increase on average).

Increase for employees of state institutions of vocational education:

- Monthly salary of teachers who have passed the knowledge and skills diagnostics (20 percent increase on average);

- Monthly salaries of heads of physical culture (30 percent increase on average);

- Monthly official salaries of managers of pre-conscription youth training (40 percent increase on average);

It is noted that social reforms are carried out in accordance with the order of the head of state "on additional measures in the field of protecting the social well-being of the population" dated October 16, 2021.

For these decisions, which will be applied from 2022, an additional 1.5 billion manat ($882.6 million) will be allocated per year. The increase in wages will cover more than 2.1 million people.