Azerbaijan creates investigation groups on "Tartar case"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18
Trend:
New investigative groups have been created, including the staff of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on the "Tartar case", Trend reports.
The mentioned issue is stated in a joint message of the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service, circulated on Dec. 18.
Will be updated
