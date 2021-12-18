Azerbaijan confirms 582 more COVID-19 cases, 1,370 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 582 new COVID-19 cases, 1,370 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 609,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 585,284 of them have recovered, and 8,182 people have died. Currently, 15,931 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,495 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,739,928 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Volume of Azerbaijani gas in Italian consumption is growing and will grow year after year - President Ilham Aliyev
Oil and gas will play important role for our economy for many decades ahead - President Ilham Aliyev
Russia fully respects our policy, our foreign policy, our energy policy, and we are not rivals - President Ilham Aliyev
All our energy projects starting from oil pipeline to gas pipeline where completed in very friendly environment in region - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani people were tired of these permanent visits of this Minsk Group “troika" - President Ilham Aliyev
Support whether it’s financial donations or loans to Armenia and to Azerbaijan must be at the same level - President Ilham Aliyev
I suggested the European Commission to look at opportunity to finance from funds demining in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Railroad from liberated territories to Armenian border must be ready by the end of 2023 - President Ilham Aliyev
Law "on Media" to allow fighting 'pollution' in media - Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate
India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar