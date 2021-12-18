Azerbaijan confirms 582 more COVID-19 cases, 1,370 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 582 new COVID-19 cases, 1,370 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 609,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 585,284 of them have recovered, and 8,182 people have died. Currently, 15,931 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,495 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,739,928 tests have been conducted so far.