Students of Baku Higher Oil School win startup competition (PHOTO)

The AzPlagio team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has won the EdTech Startup Competition organized by the Ministry of Education. The team won first place in the final stage of the competition.

244 teams took part in the 2-stage competition. Of these, 10 teams that showed best results reached the final.

The main winner of the competition, the AzPlagio team of Baku Higher Oil School, received an investment in the amount of 10 thousand manats for the implementation of its project.

The members of the AzPlagio team are 4th year students of the Process Automation Engineering Department: Ilgar Mammadov, Nazrin Gurbanova, Agamirza Fataliyev, Adil Magerramli, Bahruz Huseynov and Rukhan Budagli.

EdTech Startup Competition is a competition held among students of higher educational institutions. The main purpose of the competition is to identify the current problems in the field of education in our country and provide technological solutions to eliminate them.