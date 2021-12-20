Helicopter had no malfunctions short prior to the crash - Azerbaijani investigation team's head
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
There were no malfunctions in the helicopter 25 seconds prior to the crash, Sanan Pashayev, deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, head of the investigation group created in connection with the helicopter crash, Trend reports on Dec. 20.
Will be updated
