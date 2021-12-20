Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks favorable wind speed for flight (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Samir Ali - Trend:

When the military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service took off, the information about the weather and wind speed was considered, deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, head of the investigation group created in connection with the helicopter crash Sanan Pashayev said, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“Proceeding from the investigation documents, the wind speed was 16-17 meters per second on the day of the helicopter crash, November 30, the wind speed was favorable,” Pashayev said.

“There was no violation in the movement of the helicopter along the route,” the head of the investigation group said. “The pilots were to land upwind. The pilots did not land according to the instructions of the helicopter manufacturer.”

The head of the investigation group said that the helicopter crashed because it landed in the direction of the wind.

“If the helicopter had landed in a different direction, it would not have crashed,” Pashayev said.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured on November 30 at about 10:40 (GMT +4).

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.