Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has disclosed the flight recorder parameters of the military helicopter of the State Border Service during the crash on November 30 in Khizi district, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

“Proceeding from the parameters, the vertical speed of the helicopter was higher than the level envisaged in the flight instructions,” the message said. “As a result, the pilots lost control of the helicopter and the helicopter crashed.”

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured on November 30 at about 10:40 (GMT +4).

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.