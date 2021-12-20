Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 577 new COVID-19 cases, 672 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 610,895 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 587,338 of them have recovered, and 8,208 people have died. Currently, 15,349 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,777 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,757,381 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO)
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved
Azerbaijan supports elimination of consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as result of joint efforts - MFA
Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office
Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of 1st group and children with disabilities raised