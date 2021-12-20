Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 577 new COVID-19 cases, 672 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 610,895 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 587,338 of them have recovered, and 8,208 people have died. Currently, 15,349 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,777 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,757,381 tests have been conducted so far.