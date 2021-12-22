Azerbaijan confirms 648 more COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 648 new COVID-19 cases, 1,365 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 612,205 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 590,155 of them have recovered, and 8,238 people have died. Currently, 13,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,891 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,777,429 tests have been conducted so far.