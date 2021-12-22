Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Some 28,142 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,083 citizens, the second one to 3,634 citizens, the third one to 21,425 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,125,458 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,147,759 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,649,537 people - the second dose, 1,328,162 people – the third dose.