Azerbaijani army serviceman dies of heart failure
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
Azerbaijani army serviceman has died, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry.
Serviceman Dashgin Safarov died of acute heart and lung failure in a civilian hospital in Shamkir district , being out of military service.
The investigation is underway.
The Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the family and relatives of the serviceman.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan region to discuss development of North-South Int’l Transport Corridor
Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Turkey to support Azerbaijan in implementation of "Green Energy Concept" in liberated areas - minister
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank